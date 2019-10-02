Northwest Herald Obituaries
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Dixie L. Swanson


1945 - 2019
Dixie L. Swanson Obituary
Dixie Lee Swanson

Born: March 20, 1945; in Galesburg, IL

Died: September 30th 2019; in Huntley, IL

Dixie Lee Swanson, age 74, was welcomed into her heavenly savior's loving arms on September 30th 2019. Dixie: daughter, nurse, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, caregiver, baker, gardener, feisty. She was a strong, good and faithful servant.

Dixie is survived by her loving husband of nearly 51 years, Michael Swanson, her children; Traci (Gregg) Guenther, Beth (Chuck) Bartelsen, Rebecca (Chris) Vennetti, and Kevin (Heidi) Swanson, her grandchildren; Brendan, Graci, Emma Rose, Evan, Jeremiah, Joshua, Joel, Ruth, Jonathan. She is survived by her sister Donna (Burmood) Smith and Harold "Nub" Burmood.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold Burmood and Margie (Strom) Burmood and her sister Carol "Swede" (Burmood) Phillips. Dixie was the strongest woman one would ever meet. Until her health condition made it impossible, Dixie was an active leader in her church, organized monthly senior luncheons, loved to visit and spend time with her many grandchildren, was a dedicated nurse and caregiver well beyond retirement, and was a competitive card player who did not take to losing well. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and underlying love and caring for them. Most of all she loved her family unconditionally and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12 noon, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will be at Ringwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Advocate Charitable Foundation - 3075 Highland Parkway #600, Downers Grove IL 60515. Please direct your donation to Condell Medical Center's ECMO program in Dixie's name. Giving can also be completed online at advocategiving.org.

For more information visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
