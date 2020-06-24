Dolores A. Blake
Born: December 13, 1927; in Oak Park, IL
Died: June 18, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Dolores A. Blake, age 92, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at The Springs at Crystal Lake. Dolores was born December 13, 1927, in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Edward and Evelyn (Schmidt) Peisert. On August 16, 1947, Dolores married the love of her life Leonard Blake in St. Mary's Catholic Church. Len preceded Dolores in death on July 2, 2011.
Dolores was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed babysitting, traveling and taking road trips with her family, but more than anything though; Dolores loved spending time with her family.
Dolores is survived by her loving children: Leonard (Sandra) Blake, and Linda (Clifford) Hadick; grandchildren: Christopher Hadick, Jon Blake, Leigh (Thomas) Fritts, Patricia Hadick, Tim Hadick, Jeff Blake, Catherine (Chris) Liesch, Joseph Blake, Michael (Nicole) Hadick and Tess Hadick; and great-grandchildren: Blake, Grace, Natalie, Avery, Bennett, Nora, Tripp, Hannah and Milo. In addition to her parents and husband Leonard, Dolores is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Peisert.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 A.M., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 A.M. in the church, with Father David Austin officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in Dolores' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, #800-822-6344.
For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Born: December 13, 1927; in Oak Park, IL
Died: June 18, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Dolores A. Blake, age 92, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at The Springs at Crystal Lake. Dolores was born December 13, 1927, in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Edward and Evelyn (Schmidt) Peisert. On August 16, 1947, Dolores married the love of her life Leonard Blake in St. Mary's Catholic Church. Len preceded Dolores in death on July 2, 2011.
Dolores was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed babysitting, traveling and taking road trips with her family, but more than anything though; Dolores loved spending time with her family.
Dolores is survived by her loving children: Leonard (Sandra) Blake, and Linda (Clifford) Hadick; grandchildren: Christopher Hadick, Jon Blake, Leigh (Thomas) Fritts, Patricia Hadick, Tim Hadick, Jeff Blake, Catherine (Chris) Liesch, Joseph Blake, Michael (Nicole) Hadick and Tess Hadick; and great-grandchildren: Blake, Grace, Natalie, Avery, Bennett, Nora, Tripp, Hannah and Milo. In addition to her parents and husband Leonard, Dolores is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Peisert.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 A.M., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 A.M. in the church, with Father David Austin officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in Dolores' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, #800-822-6344.
For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.