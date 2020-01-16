|
Dolores A. Hacker
Born: August 15, 1930; in Oak Park, IL
Died: January 13, 2020; in Stockton, IL
Dolores A. (Dee) Hacker age 89 of Cary, IL died Monday, January 13 at Waverly Place of Stockton in Stockton, IL. She was born August 15, 1930 in Oak Park, IL to William and Loretta (Curtis) Hacker. She grew up in Barrington, IL and was a member of the 1948 Graduating class. One of the last classes to graduate from the "old" Barrington High School on Hough Street. She had originally worked for Brandt Dairy in Barrington, later bought by the Borden Dairy and remained with them for a total of 23 years. She later worked for Tru-Cut, Inc. in Cary, IL (owned by the Lebar Family) and retired after 23 years with that company. She worked in the Accounting Department for both companies. She was originally a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington, IL and then became a member of St. Peter and Paul Church when she moved to Cary, IL in 1966. Dee had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, playing cards and bowling. She was a fan of the White Sox, Chicago Bears and The Bulls. Her favorite T.V. show was Jeopardy.
She is survived by a niece Laurie (Jim) Brenner of Stockton, IL. A Nephew James Brandel of Amboy, IL. Grand Nephews Nathan (Susie) Brenner, Shane and Chase Brenner, Harley and Mason (Kristina) Brandel. A Grand Niece Brooke Moore. Her great grand nieces and nephews Eve, Eli, Eden, Ezri Moore, Lucas and Leo Brenner and River Brenner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother in law Ruth and Olen Brandel and friend of 30 years Homer (Pat) Patten.
Memorials in her name may be made to: Memorial and Honors Program Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Or a .
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton at 6:30 p.m. A committal service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the chapel at Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, IL at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 16, 2020