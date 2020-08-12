1/1
Dolores A. Haeflinger
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Haeflinger

Born: March 27, 1937

Died: August 9, 2020

Dolores A. Haeflinger, 83, of Marengo passed away August 9, 2020.

She was born March 27, 1937 in Chicago to Achilles and Anna (Leszar) Parochelli. On November 13, 1955 she married John Haeflinger in Chicago.

Dolores helped with the running of her husband's business, Winkelman's Radiator, for 31 years until retirement in 1997. She went back to work in 1998 to help her son, Tony, and his partner, Dan Schirmer, who opened Marengo Radiator. Dolores enjoyed raising beagles and going to field trials in her earlier days. In later years, her passion switched to horses. At the time of her passing she still had two horses that were raised on her property. Over the years, she enjoyed vacationing in the Florida Keys with family and friends. She enjoyed time with friends, sharing a weekly lunch, playing Bridge, and her Tuesday golf league. She also loved the many flowers on her property and feeding the wild birds.

She is survived by her son, Anthony (Jody) Haeflinger; her grandsons, A.J. and Nico (fiancée Elizabeth Luke) Haeflinger; her siblings, Thomas (Kathy) Parochelli, James (Fiona) Parochelli, Josephine (the late Don) Cervanka, Louis (Nancy) Parochelli; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her parents; her sister, Diana (Bill) Frenzel; and her nephew, David Frenzel.

There will be a gathering from 1 to 4pm on Saturday, August 15 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy, Marengo. Due to current circumstances, masks will be required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.

Once conditions allow, the family will have a celebration fitting of Dolores' life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a cancer charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
8155688131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marengo-Union Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved