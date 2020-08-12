Dolores A. Haeflinger
Born: March 27, 1937
Died: August 9, 2020
Dolores A. Haeflinger, 83, of Marengo passed away August 9, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1937 in Chicago to Achilles and Anna (Leszar) Parochelli. On November 13, 1955 she married John Haeflinger in Chicago.
Dolores helped with the running of her husband's business, Winkelman's Radiator, for 31 years until retirement in 1997. She went back to work in 1998 to help her son, Tony, and his partner, Dan Schirmer, who opened Marengo Radiator. Dolores enjoyed raising beagles and going to field trials in her earlier days. In later years, her passion switched to horses. At the time of her passing she still had two horses that were raised on her property. Over the years, she enjoyed vacationing in the Florida Keys with family and friends. She enjoyed time with friends, sharing a weekly lunch, playing Bridge, and her Tuesday golf league. She also loved the many flowers on her property and feeding the wild birds.
She is survived by her son, Anthony (Jody) Haeflinger; her grandsons, A.J. and Nico (fiancée Elizabeth Luke) Haeflinger; her siblings, Thomas (Kathy) Parochelli, James (Fiona) Parochelli, Josephine (the late Don) Cervanka, Louis (Nancy) Parochelli; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her parents; her sister, Diana (Bill) Frenzel; and her nephew, David Frenzel.
There will be a gathering from 1 to 4pm on Saturday, August 15 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy, Marengo. Due to current circumstances, masks will be required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Once conditions allow, the family will have a celebration fitting of Dolores' life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a cancer charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
.