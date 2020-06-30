Dolores Ann Finke
Born: October 11, 1929; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: June 28, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Dolores Ann Finke (nee Jost), 90, peacefully passed away Sunday evening June 28th with loving family at her side at home in Marengo.
She was born October 11, 1929 in Elmhurst to Alfred and Helen Jost and married Edgar Finke in 1951. He preceded her in death in April 2020 after 69 years of marriage.
Dolores was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and active in Ladies Aide, cradle roll, the shawl ministry, and prayer partners.
She was a hard working farm wife who was the original pioneer woman. She was a legendary cook and baker. She helped butcher and dress all the meat on the farm and had huge gardens, and canned everything. She was an active member of Riley Home Bureau and her kids' 4-H leader. She taught all her children how to sew and cook. She was very artistic, making her own Christmas cards. She baked desserts for Shady Lane and cooked for Riley School and Florence Nursing Home. She made most of her children's clothes, doll clothes, wedding dresses, wedding cakes, and all the birthday cakes for the family. She loved her family and helped raise her grandchildren. She loved crossword puzzles and the "funnies" in the newspaper. She had a dry sense of humor and would do anything for anybody. She was still knitting prayer shawls up until the week she died.
Proverbs 31:28 Her children arise and call her blessed. Rest in peace Mother, your frail mortality left behind, your eyes beholding the glory of God.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Marilyn) Finke of Elmhurst, Linda (Doug) Hemmingsen of Burnsville, NC, Anne (James) Frisbee of Candler, NC, and Karen (Anthony) Winston of Markham; her three sisters-in-law, Verna Brackmann of Marengo, Lillian Schaper of Elmhurst, Grace Finke of Aurora. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 20 and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service is being held at 11am on Wednesday, July 1 at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oak Brook Terrace. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the graveside service will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to her granddaughter, Sara, and to Transitions Hospice, especially Lacy, Aaron, LaShanda, and Melissa.Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo, IL 60152.
Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.