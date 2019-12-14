Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3500 W. Washington
McHenry, IL
View Map
Dolores Carol Bolger


1928 - 2019
Dolores Carol Bolger Obituary
Carol Bolger

Born: July 16, 1928; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 12, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Dolores "Carol" Bolger, age 91, of McHenry, passed away at her home Thursday evening, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born July 16, 1928, in Chicago. Carol enjoyed summers in McHenry where she met her future husband. On October 1, 1949, Carol married William J. Bolger in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McHenry.

After receiving her teaching degree in Chicago, Carol went on to receive her Master's Degree at Northern Illinois University. Carol taught in the McHenry School System for over 30 years before her retirement. Carol was very active in her community and was instrumental in the planning of the McHenry River Walk. Carol enjoyed attending theatre performances downtown, playing golf at the McHenry Country Club, and reading mystery novels.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, William; children: Cathy Bolger, Billy (Taffy) Bolger and Candace (David) Cleland; grandchildren: Kelly (Tom) Walsh, Murray Bolger, Brian Bolger, John Bolger, and Kelsey Cleland; and great-grandchildren: Michael Walsh, Megan Walsh, Trinity Bolger, and Wynter Bolger. Carol was preceded in death by her son, Murray Bolger and her grandson, Luke Bolger.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 - 5 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington, McHenry.

Memorials may be made to the in Carol's name.

For further information please call 815-385-0063 or contact the funeral home at www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
