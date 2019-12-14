|
|
Carol Bolger
Born: July 16, 1928; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 12, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Dolores "Carol" Bolger, age 91, of McHenry, passed away at her home Thursday evening, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born July 16, 1928, in Chicago. Carol enjoyed summers in McHenry where she met her future husband. On October 1, 1949, Carol married William J. Bolger in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McHenry.
After receiving her teaching degree in Chicago, Carol went on to receive her Master's Degree at Northern Illinois University. Carol taught in the McHenry School System for over 30 years before her retirement. Carol was very active in her community and was instrumental in the planning of the McHenry River Walk. Carol enjoyed attending theatre performances downtown, playing golf at the McHenry Country Club, and reading mystery novels.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, William; children: Cathy Bolger, Billy (Taffy) Bolger and Candace (David) Cleland; grandchildren: Kelly (Tom) Walsh, Murray Bolger, Brian Bolger, John Bolger, and Kelsey Cleland; and great-grandchildren: Michael Walsh, Megan Walsh, Trinity Bolger, and Wynter Bolger. Carol was preceded in death by her son, Murray Bolger and her grandson, Luke Bolger.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 - 5 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington, McHenry.
Memorials may be made to the in Carol's name.
For further information please call 815-385-0063 or contact the funeral home at www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019