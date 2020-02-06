|
|
Dolores Connor
Dolores Connor, age 79, of McHenry, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. She was born on November 1, 1940, in Chicago to Florian and Emily (Poklenkowski) Scholla. She was united in marriage to Thomas Connor on September 8, 1959 at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Wauconda, IL.
Dolores has been a resident of McHenry since 1962. For the majority of her life, Dolores worked hard as a homemaker. She enjoyed going fishing so much that she made the perfect fishing partner for her husband, Tom. Dolores loved attending her kid's activities and she was a doting grandmother. She was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. In her leisure time, she traveled with Tom to every state east of the Mississippi and many of the Midwest states.
She is survived by her loving spouse, Thomas Connor; four children, Jeffrey Connor, James Connor, Michael (Kerri) Connor, and Michelle (Richard) Hawley; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Connor, Joseph Hawley, Kyle Connor, Kelly Connor, Mikaila Connor, Heather Hawley, Richard Hawley, Jason Bachler, Krystal Martin, and Tyler Martin; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The Funeral Blessing will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Dolores on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020