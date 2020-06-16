Dolores E. Zurn
Born: September 28, 1932
Died: June11, 2020
Dolores Elese Zurn, 87, of Cary, Illinois, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 11, 2020.
The former Dolores E Hanson was born in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of Fred & Ann Hanson. She was raised in Deposit (Oquaga Lake), NY. She married Bernard Hugh Zurn Sr. on December 18, 1951. They moved to Cary, IL in 1972.
Dolores' family owned Hanson's Hotel Oquaga Lake Deposit,NY where she met and fell in love with her husband Bernie. They had seven children in 9 ½ years. As a dedicated wife and mother, she raised their seven children while her husband traveled for work. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a Cub Scout Pack Leader and Girl Scout Leader. Dolores dearly loved all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the pride and joy of her life. She also loved her many pets over the years and was a supporter of animal rescue.
Dolores' love of family, her laughter, and fun-loving and non-judgmental personality will be dearly missed.
Dolores is survived her children: Bernard (Jeannie) Zurn Jr., John (Donna) Zurn, Amy Zurn, David (Michele) Zurn, Elisa Lukwinski, Nancy (Charlie) Brown and Daniel (Beth) Zurn; her grandchildren: Tammy Zurn (Kenneth-Breeze Smith Jr.), William (Gabes) Zurn, Ian (Mandy) Zurn, Jordan Zurn, George (Jen) McDillon III, Emily McDillon and Michael (Shannon) Brown; her great grandchildren: Elise and Liliana Zurn, Ayden, Delanie, Conner and Finley McDillon, and Zoe McDillon. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bernard, her devoted brother Robert, her loving grandson Matthew McDillon and her son-in-law John Lukwinski.
The family would like to thank full time caregiver, Irena, for the exceptional care and her devotion to Dolores over the last 3 years.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service. Memorials in Dolores' name can be made to Help Paws https://helpingpaws.net
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.