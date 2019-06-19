Dolores Fabbri



Born: March 15, 1928



Died: June 14, 2019



Dolores Fabbri, 91, of Woodstock, IL passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Dolores was born in Chicago, IL. Growing up during the Great Depression, she learned the lessons of hard work and focus on family. Dolores worked as executive secretary to the President of the investment firm AG Becker and later, as a real estate broker for Baird & Warner and Century 21 in Crystal Lake, IL. She met the love of her life in Italy and went on to celebrate 50 years of marriage. She is remembered for her sharp intelligence, witty sense of humor, love of art, elegance and devotion to her daughter and granddaughters. She was the beloved wife of the late Vittorio E. Fabbri; loving mother of Victoria (Mark) Stach and cherished grandmother of Julia and Carolyn. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Jerzak and her sister Lucille Jerzak. Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles. For information call (815) 459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 19, 2019