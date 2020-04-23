Dolores M. Vance Born: May 24, 1930; in Harvard, IL Died: April 17, 2020; in McHenry, IL Dolores M. Vance, 89, of Harvard passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center- McHenry. She was born May 24, 1930, in Harvard, IL; to Robert and Inez (Widmeyer) Hooper. Dolores worked at the Starline Factory for 39 years, Burkart's and the Harvard Credit Union until retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Harvard Moose Lodge. Dolores loved to bake and was known for her Chocolate chip cookies and Holiday Pumpkin Roll. Dolores had two children with Ronald Vance. Survivors include her children Scott James (Brenda) Vance, and S. Nichole (Joe) Vance-Riedel; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Majella Heiden; and brother-in-law Richard "Potty" Vance. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.