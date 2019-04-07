Dolores S. Marshall



Born: January 8, 1924; in Appleton, WI



Died: April 4, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Dolores S. Marshall, 95, of Huntley, formerly of West Bend, WI passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake.



She was born Jan. 8, 1924, in Appleton, WI the daughter of Norman and Leola (Tock) Daminsky. Dolores worked at West Bend for many years in the Credit Dept. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, and a member of the church Altar Guild and bible class. Dolores was also a member of the Huntley Senior Citizens Club. She loved to travel and enjoyed needle work crafts. She will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving is her daughter, Kathi (Dwight) Hibicke; grandchildren, Jeff (Konni) Hibicke, Kelly (Mike) Moran, Jenny (Jeff) Juliano, Mike (Stephanie) Hibicke; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, & Ethan Hibicke, MacKenzie & Alec Lyle, Casey & Ben Moran, Joe, Jillian, & Jordyn Juliano, Lucy & Gretchen Hibicke; brothers, William & Victor Tock.



She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Will Hibicke; brothers, Milton, Richard, Robert, and Gene Tock; sisters, Joan Schroeder, and Shirley Tock.



A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 932 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



Visitation will be prior to services at the church from 10:00 to 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Prince of Peace Preschool.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Prince of Peace Preschool.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2019