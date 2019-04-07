Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
932 McHenry Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
932 McHenry Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores S. Marshall


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores S. Marshall Obituary
Dolores S. Marshall

Born: January 8, 1924; in Appleton, WI

Died: April 4, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Dolores S. Marshall, 95, of Huntley, formerly of West Bend, WI passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake.

She was born Jan. 8, 1924, in Appleton, WI the daughter of Norman and Leola (Tock) Daminsky. Dolores worked at West Bend for many years in the Credit Dept. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, and a member of the church Altar Guild and bible class. Dolores was also a member of the Huntley Senior Citizens Club. She loved to travel and enjoyed needle work crafts. She will be deeply missed by all.

Surviving is her daughter, Kathi (Dwight) Hibicke; grandchildren, Jeff (Konni) Hibicke, Kelly (Mike) Moran, Jenny (Jeff) Juliano, Mike (Stephanie) Hibicke; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, & Ethan Hibicke, MacKenzie & Alec Lyle, Casey & Ben Moran, Joe, Jillian, & Jordyn Juliano, Lucy & Gretchen Hibicke; brothers, William & Victor Tock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Will Hibicke; brothers, Milton, Richard, Robert, and Gene Tock; sisters, Joan Schroeder, and Shirley Tock.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 932 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

Visitation will be prior to services at the church from 10:00 to 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Prince of Peace Preschool.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now