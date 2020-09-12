Dolores Sciortino
Born: July 3, 1930
Died: September 8, 2020
Dolores Sciortino was born July 3, 1930 in Chicago to Peter and Marie Spinoso. She passed away peacefully September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores is survived by her grandchildren, Steve Ostergaard and Valerie (Jason) Watt; sisters, Joanne (John) LaGrippe, Anita Spinoso, and Pat Spinoso (Judy Liss); son in law, Russ Ostergaard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Sciortino; and daughter, Rosemarie Ostergaard.
Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday, September 15 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Funeral Mass will be at 1:30pm, Wednesday September 16 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be private.
