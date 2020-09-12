1/1
Dolores Sciortino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Sciortino

Born: July 3, 1930

Died: September 8, 2020

Dolores Sciortino was born July 3, 1930 in Chicago to Peter and Marie Spinoso. She passed away peacefully September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores is survived by her grandchildren, Steve Ostergaard and Valerie (Jason) Watt; sisters, Joanne (John) LaGrippe, Anita Spinoso, and Pat Spinoso (Judy Liss); son in law, Russ Ostergaard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Sciortino; and daughter, Rosemarie Ostergaard.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday, September 15 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Funeral Mass will be at 1:30pm, Wednesday September 16 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be private.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved