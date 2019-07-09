Dolores Tonyan



Born: April 11, 1935



Died: July 7, 2019



Dolores 'Dori' Tonyan of McHenry died Sunday, July 7th, 2019 surrounded by her family.Dori Tonyan was born April 11th, 1935, the youngest child of eight to Arthur and Laura (nee Young) Smith. She resided in McHenry her entire life. On May 29th, 1957 she married the love of her life William Tonyan, Jr. at St. Mary's Church, McHenry. With her husband Bill, she wintered at Grenelefe, Haines City, FL and enjoyed many family trips "up north" to Sayner, WI.She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, golfing, investing, technology, and following whatever her grandchildren were involved in.



She is survived by her husband Bill; children, Don (Mary) Tonyan, Pat (Dave) Dicker, and Pam Tonyan; the grandchildren she adored, Heather (Adam) McLane, D.J. Tonyan, David Dicker, Jr., and Liz (Trevor) Weigel; cherished great grands, Logan and Parker McLane. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Smith, Cel Zimmerman, Bob (Maria) Tonyan, Chuck (Diana) Tonyan, Ron (Marsha) Tonyan, and Louise Militello, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Art (Lillian), Ralph (Helen), Earl (Mary Jean), Les (Betty), Bob (Ginny), Jack Smith, Marian (Gene) Mendel, and brother-in-law Gerry Zimmerman.



The visitation will be from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass is celebrated at 11:00 am at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd., McHenry. Burial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the F.I.S.H food pantry or the Church of Holy Apostles.



For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019