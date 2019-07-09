Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Tonyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Tonyan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Tonyan Obituary
Dolores Tonyan

Born: April 11, 1935

Died: July 7, 2019

Dolores 'Dori' Tonyan of McHenry died Sunday, July 7th, 2019 surrounded by her family.Dori Tonyan was born April 11th, 1935, the youngest child of eight to Arthur and Laura (nee Young) Smith. She resided in McHenry her entire life. On May 29th, 1957 she married the love of her life William Tonyan, Jr. at St. Mary's Church, McHenry. With her husband Bill, she wintered at Grenelefe, Haines City, FL and enjoyed many family trips "up north" to Sayner, WI.She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, golfing, investing, technology, and following whatever her grandchildren were involved in.

She is survived by her husband Bill; children, Don (Mary) Tonyan, Pat (Dave) Dicker, and Pam Tonyan; the grandchildren she adored, Heather (Adam) McLane, D.J. Tonyan, David Dicker, Jr., and Liz (Trevor) Weigel; cherished great grands, Logan and Parker McLane. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Smith, Cel Zimmerman, Bob (Maria) Tonyan, Chuck (Diana) Tonyan, Ron (Marsha) Tonyan, and Louise Militello, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Art (Lillian), Ralph (Helen), Earl (Mary Jean), Les (Betty), Bob (Ginny), Jack Smith, Marian (Gene) Mendel, and brother-in-law Gerry Zimmerman.

The visitation will be from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass is celebrated at 11:00 am at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd., McHenry. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the F.I.S.H food pantry or the Church of Holy Apostles.

For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now