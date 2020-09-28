1/1
Don G. Moede
Don G. Moede

Born: September 27, 1947; in Harvard, IL

Died: September 24, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Don G. Moede, 72, of Rockford, formerly of Harvard, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital-Rockford.

He was born September 27, 1947, in Harvard, IL to George C. and Olga H. (Voller) Moede. Don had a passion for cars. He loved to fix them, read about them, and talk about them; that is what lead Don to own and operate North Towne Auto Body. Due to Don's health, he had to sell the shop in 2005.

Don was a loving and caring person. He had a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed by friends and family.

Survivors include his children Chet (Jennifer) Moede, Meredith (Kevin) Doyle; grandchildren William and James Doyle; siblings Karen (Joe) Cormier, Jill Dimick, and Jean (Fred) Nothnagel; and nieces and nephews Sean Dimick, Veronica Nothnagel and Sheila Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 7 P.M. Interment will be at a later date in Alden Cemetery.

Due to the current pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
