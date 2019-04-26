Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Don Stutesman

Born: July 28, 1933; in Clarksville, IL

Died: April 24, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Don was born July 28, 1933 in Clarksville, IL. He passed away peacefully at his home, April 24, 2019.

Don was a proud Korean War Veteran. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge.

Don is survived by his children, Richard (Cassy) Stutesman of Island Lake, and Lori Stutesman of Crystal Lake; several adopted grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Emma; parents, Everett and Rosa Stutesman; and his brother Robert (late Viola) Stutesman.

Visitation will be 3-8pm Sunday, April 28 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be 11am, Monday, April 29th at the funeral home followed by burial at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, in support of veterans, www.garysinisefoundation.org, or to ,

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
