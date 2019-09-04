Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
More Obituaries for Donald Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Anderson


1959 - 2019
Donald A. Anderson Obituary
Donald A. Anderson

Born: December 28, 1959

Died: August 27, 2019

Donald A. Anderson, 59 of Gilberts, died peacefully on August 27, 2019. Don was born December 28, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Shirley (Andy) and Mary D. Anderson. In 1997, he married Linda Lovelace. He worked as a tile setter. He was a kind, loving, humble, loyal, dedicated, hardworking and generous husband, father, brother and friend. Don enjoyed gardening, collecting old posters, sports, scuba diving and many other hobbies that piqued his interest. His kind and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Thank you for all the love and support from family, friends, coworkers, nurses and doctors who took care of Don while in the hospital and supported us.Don is survived by his wife, Linda Lovelace Anderson and his children Alex Anderson, Janelle Anderson, Rachel Anderson and Leah Anderson.

He is survived by his siblings, Carole (Bill) Sperling, Betty (Larry) Ozog, Richard (Terri) Anderson, Robert (Dawn) Anderson, Michael (Donna) Anderson and Raymond Anderson, as well as his uncle Dan Weber and aunt Elsie Weber, brother-in-law, Joseph D. Lovelace (Michelle) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date. For further information, please call DeFiore Funeral Home at (847)515-8772. Online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
