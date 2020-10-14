1/
Donald A. Foecking
1929 - 2020
Donald A. Foecking

Born: September 5, 1929

Died: October 10, 2020

Donald A. Foecking, 91, of Algonquin passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born September 5, 1929 in Galena, IL to Anton and Anna Foecking. He was employed at Motorola for 33 years. He was an avid Fisherman and Hunter and a member of McCullom Hunt Club, Duck Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the NRA.

He is survived by his wife Lucille, children Katharine "Kay" Foecking, Keith (Peggy) Foecking, grandchildren Brian (Eileen) Foecking, Jennifer (Joe) Nowak, Bridget (Derek) Babson, Tim (Anna) Foecking, and 11 great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St Margret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Burial will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery in Galena, IL. Visitation be on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of mass at the church.

In Lieu of flowers to Pioneer Center for Human Services, 4031 W Dayton St, McHenry, IL 60050 or Masses in his name at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Wait Ross Allanson is in care of arrangements. For information call847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St Margret Mary Catholic Church
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Margret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
