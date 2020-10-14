Donald A. Foecking
Born: September 5, 1929
Died: October 10, 2020
Donald A. Foecking, 91, of Algonquin passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born September 5, 1929 in Galena, IL to Anton and Anna Foecking. He was employed at Motorola for 33 years. He was an avid Fisherman and Hunter and a member of McCullom Hunt Club, Duck Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the NRA.
He is survived by his wife Lucille, children Katharine "Kay" Foecking, Keith (Peggy) Foecking, grandchildren Brian (Eileen) Foecking, Jennifer (Joe) Nowak, Bridget (Derek) Babson, Tim (Anna) Foecking, and 11 great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St Margret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Burial will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery in Galena, IL. Visitation be on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of mass at the church.
In Lieu of flowers to Pioneer Center for Human Services, 4031 W Dayton St, McHenry, IL 60050 or Masses in his name at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Wait Ross Allanson is in care of arrangements. For information call847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com