Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Donald A. Penn

Donald A. Penn Obituary
Donald A. Penn

Donald A. Penn, of Crystal Lake, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born in Colorado.

Don is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Jeff (Stacy), Greg (Holly), Sharlan (Bryant) and Zach; grandchildren, Erin, Andrew, Benjamin and Noah; brothers, Ronald and Bill and sister, Marilyn.

A private family service will be held for Don in Colorado.

Donations may be made in Don's memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
