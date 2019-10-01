|
Donald A. Penn
Donald A. Penn, of Crystal Lake, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born in Colorado.
Don is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Jeff (Stacy), Greg (Holly), Sharlan (Bryant) and Zach; grandchildren, Erin, Andrew, Benjamin and Noah; brothers, Ronald and Bill and sister, Marilyn.
A private family service will be held for Don in Colorado.
Donations may be made in Don's memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 1, 2019