Donald A. Sena



Born: February 19, 1947; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 12, 2020; in St. Louis, MO



On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Donald A. Sena, peacefully passed away after a long battle with heart disease in St. Louis, MO, with all his children and wife of 17 years by his side.



Don was born on February 19, 1947 in Chicago, IL. He was raised in Franklin Park, IL by Edward and Mae Sena. He lived on the same street as his cousins, spending his childhood days happily playing games and riding bikes. Someone was always there to look out for him. Don briefly attended Holy Cross High School and graduated from West Leyden High School in 1966.



Don had a long time career in the Tool & Die industry as a sought after machinist, eventually owning his own business. With his love of fixing things, he had a passion for working with his hands, repairing cars, attending car shows and home projects. He would be the first person to offer help when needed.



When Don was not "tooling" around, his top priority was his family. He was known for his "Dad Jokes" and one-liners. No one could get past him without a laugh or two. Don proudly wore the name "Pampa" given to him by his grandchildren. He, also, had a passion for the game of basketball. He played in school but mostly will be remembered for passing on his love of the game to his children, grandchildren and coaching for 27 years.



Don is survived by his loving wife, Meredith (nee Harris) Sena, his children from a previous marriage; Janet (Mike) Goggin, Michael (Catherine) Sena, Matthew (Peggy) Sena, Jessica (Nicholas) Coari, Jennifer Sena and Meredith's son Robert (Alexandra) Harris; 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his beloved dog Hawk and a large extended family.



Don is preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws; Richard and Cynthia Harris and his granddaughter; Brittany Sena.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.





