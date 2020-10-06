1/1
Donald A. Vege
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Vege

Born: September 10, 1964

Died: September 29, 2020

Donald A. Vege, 56 of Huntley, died September 29, 2020 with his family by his side.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7pm with a service being held at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Don was born September 10, 1964 the son of Harold and Janice Vege. For 22 years he worked for the Coilcraft, Inc. as computer coding manager. He was an avid hunter, loved building cars and was an electronic wiz. His greatest joy was spending time with his boys. Don had a great sense of humor and also enjoyed collecting things. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sons, Alex and Jayden Vege, his mother, Jann Vege and his sisters, Denise Vege and Natalie (Carl) Valliantos, his nieces Ari and Sophie and by many cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Harold.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed towww.defiorefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved