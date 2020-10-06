Donald A. Vege
Born: September 10, 1964
Died: September 29, 2020
Donald A. Vege, 56 of Huntley, died September 29, 2020 with his family by his side.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7pm with a service being held at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
.
Don was born September 10, 1964 the son of Harold and Janice Vege. For 22 years he worked for the Coilcraft, Inc. as computer coding manager. He was an avid hunter, loved building cars and was an electronic wiz. His greatest joy was spending time with his boys. Don had a great sense of humor and also enjoyed collecting things. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sons, Alex and Jayden Vege, his mother, Jann Vege and his sisters, Denise Vege and Natalie (Carl) Valliantos, his nieces Ari and Sophie and by many cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Harold.
