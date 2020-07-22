Donald Arthur Solarz
Donald Arthur Solarz, 87 of Crystal Lake passed away at his home July 20. He was born June 9, 1933 in Chicago to Stanley and Clara Solarz.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was employed by Sears Roebuck for 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and the Chicago Cubs!
Don is survived by his children, Donald (Elise Ellinghausen) Solarz, John (Janice) Solarz, Mary Kay (Paul) Scoville, Thomas Solarz, Juliann (Steven) Russell, and Richard (Kimberlee) Solarz; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and siblings, Roy, Norbert (Tina) Jerry (Carol), Arlene (Ken) Zilinski, and Dolores (late Chester) Olech. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine; sisters in law, Dorothy Solarz, and Kay Solarz, and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10am until the memorial service at 11am, Saturday, July 25 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.
Memorial donations in Don's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
