1/1
Donald Arthur Solarz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Arthur Solarz

Donald Arthur Solarz, 87 of Crystal Lake passed away at his home July 20. He was born June 9, 1933 in Chicago to Stanley and Clara Solarz.

Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was employed by Sears Roebuck for 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and the Chicago Cubs!

Don is survived by his children, Donald (Elise Ellinghausen) Solarz, John (Janice) Solarz, Mary Kay (Paul) Scoville, Thomas Solarz, Juliann (Steven) Russell, and Richard (Kimberlee) Solarz; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and siblings, Roy, Norbert (Tina) Jerry (Carol), Arlene (Ken) Zilinski, and Dolores (late Chester) Olech. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine; sisters in law, Dorothy Solarz, and Kay Solarz, and his parents.

Visitation will be held from 10am until the memorial service at 11am, Saturday, July 25 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.

Memorial donations in Don's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss Rich and Kimberly. Deepest condolences
Michael Markison
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved