Donald E. Rainey Obituary
Donald E. Rainey

Born: June 24, 1951; in Milwaukee, WI

Died: January 17, 2020; in Huntley, IL

Donald E. Rainey, 68 of Huntley, died peacefully at his home on January 5, 2020.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family or University of Chicago Transplant Center, giving.uchicago.edu/site/Donation.

Don was born June 24, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of William and Joyce Rainey. On November 23, 2002 he married Genevieve Walker. He enjoyed golfing, country music, and cooking. His greatest joy in his life was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Don's faith was important to him and a big part of who he was.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, his children, Brandy Walker, Paul (Lisa) Rainey, Andrea (Gibran) Young, by his step children, Joseph (Anita) Harrison, Christopher Harrison, Matthew Terry and Samantha Terry, by his grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Anissa, Marissa, Ethan, Triston, Shyanna, Genny (Joe), Joey, and Taylor and by great granddaughter, Charlie. He is also survived by his siblings, William Rainey, Linda (Steve) Paul, Daniel Rainey, Thomas (Brenda) Rainey and by many nieces and nephews. Don is survived by his in-laws, Noreta and George Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Jordan, granddaughter, Bailey, and sister, Suzanne (John) Rosepappa and by his, Brother-in-law, Charles(Bobbie Jo) Walker and sister-in-law, Bonnie Walker.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
