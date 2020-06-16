Donald F. FranzBorn: September 1, 1966; in Elgin, ILDied: June 11, 2020; in Crystal Lake, ILDonald F. Franz, 53, of Crystal Lake passed away June 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Elgin on September 1, 1966 to James and Joan Franz.He graduated from Crystal Lake South High School class of 1984. Don received his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Northwestern University in 1988. He worked for Anderson Consulting from 1988-1990 then went on to receive his Law Degree from Kent Law School in 1993. Don enjoyed working for William J. Cowlin in private practice from 1997-2005 in Crystal Lake then went worked for himself for about 12 years.Don loved the outdoors and especially pheasant hunting with his dogs. He enjoyed discussing politics whenever he got the chance. Don was a very loyal friend.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Joan. He is survived by his brothers, David of Mobile, AL and Thomas of Crystal Lake.A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 26, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's name to HARPS...