Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Donald F. Thielsen

Donald F. Thielsen Obituary
Donald F. Thielsen

Born: May 13, 1932

Died: October 22, 2019

Donald F. Thielsen, 87, of McHenry, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family. In Chicago on May 13, 1932, he was born to the late Henry and Anne (nee Sroka) Thielsen. He married Nancy Casolari February 16, 1952, in Chicago.

Donald was an auto-body technician by trade who had a long career with area automobile dealerships. He enjoyed bowling, loved golf, but above all spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Nancy; sons, Jerry (Cheryl), Ken, Gary (Cathy Mattingly), Br. Donald O.F.M. Conv., Steven (Karen), Gregory, Jeff (Cindy), and Michael (Jane) Thielsen; daughter, Gail Smith; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Koehl; and sister-in-law, Alice Thielsen.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Thielsen; brother-in-law, George Koehl; and son-in-law, Jerry Smith.

Visitation 3-8 p.m., Thursday, November 14, at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, November 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg, IL 60051. Private inurnment in St. John the Baptist Columbarium, Johnsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's name may be made to Nancy Thielsen.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
