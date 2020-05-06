Donald H. Gerrity



Born: September29, 1939; in Crystal Lake, IL



Died: May 03, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL



Donald H. Gerrity, from Crystal Lake, 80, died at home on May 3, 2020 with his loving wife Dolores H. Gerrity at his side. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and treasured friend. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He loved golfing and fishing. He was an excellent chess player. He enjoyed woodworking. Don spent most of his career as a customer service manager at Rand McNally. He had an awesome sense of humor and took great joy in making people laugh.



Don met the love of his life Dolores while in grade school and started dating her at the young age of sixteen. The two married and had two beautiful girls, whom he adored. He will always be remembered as the best dad in the world. And a fantastic grandfather. He was loved by one and all, and will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Willow Crystal Lake at a later date.



Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores H. Gerrity; his two daughters Donna Lynn Collings (Randy) and Diane Marie Reich (Bernard); his grandchildren Candace Collings-Rowan (Dustin), Bernie Reich (Kaitlin), Grace Reich, and Kelsey Collings; his great-grandchildren Kaylea Rowan and Tyler Rowan; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Myrtle and Frederick Gerrity; his siblings Dolores Pagano, Frederick Gerrity (Jan), Barbara Creter (Bill), Robert Gerrity (Rosemary), Janet Kelly (Jack) and Glen Gerrity.







