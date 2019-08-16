|
|
Donald H. Maris
Born: January 24, 1942
Died: July 28, 2019
Donald H. Maris, age 77, of Fox River Grove passed away July 28, 2019 at Casa De La Luz in Tucson, AZ. He was born January 24, 1942 in Chicago, the son of Henry and Harriet Maris.
Don is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his siblings: Steve (Mary) Pearson, Scott (Christina) Pearson, Holly Pearson and Patty Edmaiston. Besides his parents Don is preceded in death by his loving wife Linda (nee Linkenheld) Maris and a sister Stephanie Pearson.
He retired from the Plumbers Union Local 130 UA and was a avid Chicago sports fan, Go Cubbies.
There will be a gathering for Don on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 16, 2019