Donald H.Voigt, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Apache Junction, Arizona with his daughters and a special-niece by his side.



Donald was born on December 30, 1932, the son of Herman and Esther (Kreyer) Voigt.



Don had retired from Lowell Excavating, Cary, Illinois in 1998 and then from Core Construction in Phoenix, Arizona in August of 2015.



He was loved by all for his kindness and love for people. After he retired, Don always had a smile on his face because he able to spend all of his time with his wife Neva, and his family. Dad loved his family.



He is survived by his loving daughters Cindi (Sam) Darien of Wisconsin and Becky Isaacson (man's best friend Kool-Aid) and his son-in-law Sam, whom he loves like his own. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Sue) and niece Ashley (Kyle) of Sun Prairie Wisconsin, daughter-in-law Bonnie Voigt late Mike Voigt his grandsons Daniel Peterson, of Darien Wisconsin, Tyler (Jessica) Voigt, Shane (Nicole) Voigt and his great grandchildren Thomas and Kara Peterson and Victor Voigt, goddaughters Janet (Jim) Kristina and godson Jeff Raven, special niece Luan (Doyle), special nephew Gene Manny of Pell, Wisconsin, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as other family and friends.



Don was proceeded in death by his parents Herman and Esther, Neva (his wife of 65 years), his sons Mike and Dan, his grandson Thomas, his in-laws RC and Neva Raven, and many sister-in-law's, brother-in-law's, aunts, uncles, and nephews.



A visitation for Don will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home at 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry, IL 60050. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Banner Hospice, 275 E. Germann Road, Suite 110 Gilbert, AZ 85297.



Due to the current healthcare crisis everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol.





