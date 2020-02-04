|
Donald L. Fleisner
Born: August 13, 1932
Died: January 30, 2020
Donald L. Fleisner, US Army Veteran, 87, of Algonquin, formerly of Huntley and Niles, IL, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline (MacDonald), and the late Angeline (Zurlo); cherished father of David (Lori Pritchett) and Ritamarie Jones (John), stepfather of Michael MacDonald (Linda) and Anita Dulmes (Brian); proud granddad of Andrew and Jason Fleisner, Alexander and Ian Jones, Anne Morris (Brian), Michael MacDonald, Jim and Ben Dulmes; loving great-granddad of Oliver Morris; dear cousin, uncle, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Pearl (Morford), brother Charles (Lorraine), sister Beverly Owczarski (Ronald), and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in his honor.
Don was a proud graduate of Lane Tech High School, a talented dancer, an avid sports fan and fisherman, a member of SJB Holy Name Society Men's Club and Notre Dame College Prep Parent's Association, and a truck driver and businessman.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020