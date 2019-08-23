|
|
Donald L. Lechner
Born: October 9th, 1934
Died: August 21, 2019
Donald L. Lechner, age 84, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Wauconda Care Center, Wauconda IL, surrounded with family. He was born in Chicago on October 9th, 1934 to George A. and Irma (Ille) Lechner. Donald married the love of his life, Joan Gedde, on May 19, 1956 in Park Ridge.
Donald was an apprentice in the Chicago Carpentry Union and built homes in the Skokie and North Shore area. He was sworn in as a fulltime fireman in the Des Plaines Fire Department on June 24, 1963. He later retired on February 4, 1986.
He moved to the McHenry area on Justen Road where he established his horse farm. He was known to many people for showing and breeding his prized horses. Donald was very proud to be a Nunda Fire Protection District Trustee in 1987. He later became the districts president in 1990. Don and Joan both proudly ran a Wick Homes Franchise.
Donald is survived by his loving sons Jeff Lechner, Andy (Michele) Lechner, and Gary (Laura) Lechner. He is further survived by his cherished grandchildren Sammi, Phil, Kayla, Jake, Grace, and Maddy; sister-in-law Carol Lechner. Donald was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 63 years, Joan Lechner on June 2, 2019 and his brother, George Lechner, on January 20, 2018.
Friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Firemen walk through will take place at 11:45 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050, with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Windridge Memorial Park.
For information please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Donald's family.
Memorials are greatly appreciated to Main Stay Therapeutic Farm, 6919 Keystone Road, Richmond, IL, 60071.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019