Donald Lee Graham



Born: November 12, 1935



Died: October 11, 2020



Donald Lee Graham, age 84, of McHenry, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.



He was born on November 12, 1935 in Powell, Wyoming, the son of Donald and Leola "Peg" Graham.



Don graduated from the University of Iowa, and worked as a pharmacist for Jewel Osco in McHenry for many years. He was a loyal Hawkeyes and Cub's fan. Don and Marlene loved spending winters in Florida at their sister-in-law Lucy's home. They further enjoyed traveling to Disney, and Branson, Missouri. He had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, playing cards, and yard work. Don had a huge collection of gems and rocks as well as an extensive pottery collection. He also was a publisher of the Northern American Turquoise Magazine. Don was very active in the Woodstock Fall Didley non-profit organization for many years, where his wife was one of the co-founders.



Donald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Marlene; his sister Ida Marie Graham; his sister-in-law Lucy Schmidt of Florida, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He will be greatly missed by his fury companion Simon.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Peg Graham.



Memorial Visitation will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 9:30am - 12:30pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Ln, Woodstock, IL 60098



For more information contact the funeral home 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry,com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store