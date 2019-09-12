|
Donald Leroy Glasgow
Born: February 18, 1924
Died: September 9, 2019
Donald Leroy Glasgow, 95 of Huntley, Illinois died September 9, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at First Congregational Church- 1628 E Main St, Huntley, IL 60142. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or Journeycare Hospice.
Donald was born February 18, 1924, in Gardner, Illinois the son of Elsie (Wallin) Glasgow Barr and Gladwyn Glasgow, stepson of Clarence Barr. In 1945 he married Neilson Daniels. Donald served in the United States Navy during World War II. When Donald returned from the service, he bought a restaurant in Gardner, which became known as Glasgow's Restaurant. For twenty years, Donald and Neilson owned and worked in the restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. They sold the restaurant in 1964, and then Donald bought a franchise in the Hol'n One Donut Company, and sold donut mix and equipment to grocery stores and restaurants from central Illinois to Chicago. He retired from his business in 1982. During their retirement years, Donald and Neilson enjoyed several winters at their condo on Sanibel Island, FL. They made friends easily and enjoyed entertaining in their home. In 2002, after living in Gardner for 57 years, Donald and Neilson moved to Sun City in Huntley to be close to their family. They were both very active in the Sun City Community. Up until the end of his life, Donald was still participating in several groups: Euchre, Pinochle, Poker and Bridge; pottery; and Bocce Ball. He also golfed several times a week.
Together Donald and Neilson raised two daughters, Rebecca Bjornstad Brown of Rockford, IL, and Sara (Steve) Phillips of Crystal Lake, IL. Neilson passed away in 2007, and Rebecca passed away in 2010. Donald was a member of the First Congregational Church in Huntley, and a former member of the Gardner Church of Hope, where he was a church elder. He was also past commander of the Gardner Legion and a director of the Gardner Bank.
Donald will be remembered as a hard-working man, a master gardener, a good friend to all, a person who was always willing to help others, and a man who did not want to sit around. He was always on the go!
He is survived by his daughter, Sara (Steve) and their children Ben (Anne) Phillips, and Emily (Andrew) Crabtree, and Rebecca's three daughters, Sudi (Mark) Korba, Shana (Jack) Robinson, and Sadie Bjornstad . Also surviving are 11 great grandchildren: Austin, Allie, Aaron, and Addison Korba; Danny, Brody, and Ella Robinson; Rebecca Les Strang; Percy, Jonathan, and Christine Phillips.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019