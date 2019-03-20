Northwest Herald Obituaries
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
(309) 527-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
Donald Leroy Toole


Donald Leroy Toole Obituary
Donald Leroy Toole

Born: March 1, 1931

Died: March 15, 2019

Donald Leroy Toole, 88, of Ashton, IL, died March 15, 2019 at Franklin Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin Grove, IL.

He was born March 1, 1931 in Woodford County to Leroy and Dorothy Toole. He married Shirley Furrow of El Paso on March 31, 1956 in St. Louis, MO. She passed away on May 25, 2008.

Don is survived by his two children, Steve (Kim) Toole of Ashton and Lisa (John) Connell of Crystal Lake; six grandchildren, Emma and Anna Toole, Maddison (Patrick) Barnaby, Amanda (Chris) Young, Amy (Rich) Simone, and Ashley (Tony) Huffines; six great-grandchildren, Lauren, Madilyne, Rachel, and Randy Simone, and Dennisen and William Young; two sisters, Bonnie (David) Darnall of Secor and Cindy (Neil) Kelsey of Minonk and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Scott Douglas Toole; his sister, Dorothy (Jim) Elgin.

Don attended El Paso High School and graduated from Illinois State University where he majored in education, and participated in football and track. Don also attended the University of Illinois for his graduate work.

Don moved to McHenry in 1970 where he served as principal of McHenry Junior High and then Parkland Junior High until his retirement in 1987. Don was known as a caring educational leader and an advocate for all of his students. He was also a partner in owning and operating McHenry's Favorite Sport Center.

Don enjoyed sports and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He love his family and friends, traveling, collecting treasures, and helping anyone in need.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Family burial will be in the Secor Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donald Toole's Tribute page at www.act.alz.org/goto/dontoole.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
