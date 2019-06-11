Don was born in Waukegan, IL, on October 29, 1933, to Ragnar and Elizabeth Wickstrom and went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019.

Don lived most of his life in Joliet, IL. He attended Joliet Central High School and later graduated from Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis. He served in the United States military from 1952 - 1956. He married Nancy Turley in 1957, with whom he had three children and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until Nancy's passing in 2016. He retired from Reynolds Metal Corp. in 1993.

He and Nancy then moved to northern Wisconsin so they could enjoy retirement. He would pursue his many interests and talents: fishing, exploring the Wisconsin back-country roads on his BMW, keeping busy with woodworking, and creating stained-glass projects. He was an excellent cook and we will miss his delicious meals. He enjoyed hunting big game in Wyoming and Colorado, exploring Western history, and driving for miles to pick his favorite wild berries. He was a member of the Manitowish Waters Lions Club and served on the local airport commission in Wisconsin. He was always willing to help those in need.

He and Nancy returned to Illinois in 2013 to be closer to family and live out their golden years. He enjoyed his last few years with his significant other Delores Allen, with whom he attended Centerville United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling to see old friends and new places. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, sister Dolores, parents Ragnar and Elizabeth, and grandson Elliott. He is survived by his significant other Delores Allen of Belton, MO, brother Gerald of Joliet, son Chuck of Windsor, CO, daughters Cindy (Dave) Line of Champaign, IL, and Cheri (Dennis) McKenna of Sheridan, IL, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service for Don in Belton, MO on June 22, 2019; the family will later have a private celebration of his long and full life. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary