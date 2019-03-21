Donald Robert Lamos



Born: May 24, 1927



Died: March 18, 2019



Donald Robert Lamos, 91, of Woodstock, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Woodstock.



He was born in Chicago on May 24, 1927, to John and Margaret (Collins) Lamos. He married Mary Louise Sheahan on April 28, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Woodstock.



Donald was a veteran who served in the Army for both WWII and Korea, and then came home to work in his trade and raise his family. As a profession, he worked for many years in the HVAC/ sheet metal industry. A talented worker both at home and on the job, he was known to fix and build anything that needed his attention. After retirement, he worked at a part time job he greatly enjoyed-- as a school crossing guard for Dean Street School. He was there no matter the weather, and he was a favorite among the children, especially when he dressed up for Halloween. He enjoyed his yard work. He enjoyed working on cars, and he built the garage at the house where he and Mary raised their children. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family.



He is survived by his wife of almost 68 loving years, Mary Lamos; two daughters, Janet McCarthy, and Virginia Lamos; two sons, Jeffrey (Nancy) Lamos and Scott (Carla) Lamos; three grandchildren, Brett (Brittany) Simon, Scott (fianc e Kristin Johnston) Simon, and McKenzie Lamos; two great grandchildren, Josephine Simon and Olivia Simon; a brother Richard Lamos, and nieces and nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother John Edward Lamos.



The visitation will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 1:00 pm until the Funeral Mass at 2:30 pm; both will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, in Woodstock. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.



In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to either JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025-7635, or to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org.



In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to either JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025-7635, or to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org.