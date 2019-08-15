|
|
Donald Schenk
Born: March 16, 1936
Died: August 6, 2019
Donald "Don" Schenk of Marengo was born in Chicago to Rosalie and William Schenk on March 16, 1936, and passed August 6, 2019 at JourneyCare in Woodstock, IL. He graduated from Steinmetz High in 1954, joined the Army and was sent abroad (which cured his desire to sail overseas again.)
In 1959 he married the love of his life Peggy (nee Ryan.)
After serving his country he entered the vending machine industry where he moved up in the ranks from filling and repairing equipment to General Manager for Complete Vending in St. Charles, IL. In 1998 the company gave him a spectacular retirement party at Port Edwards restaurant which was commemorative of his years of valuable contributions.
He and his wife Peggy meticulously planned for retirement. They worked hard and reached their goals, bought a 38' motorhome coach and traveled across the country. They lived that dream for many years enjoying friendships and beautiful sites along the way. Don taught his children their love of the outdoors and the wide-open skies of the West.
The ultimate pleasures for him were being with family & friends, playing cards, keeping his grounds in pristine condition, visiting his brothers out of state, discussing old times and always assisting anyone who needed a helping hand. Don was a giver. He gave everything he had to his kids, family, and friends. He is missed by all who knew him.
His deepest loves were his wife, time with his children and grandchildren, and all the dogs he nurtured and expertly trained to walk off-leash on his daily walks and to stay within their property lines.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy, his children David (Cynthia) of Marengo, Diane of Fort Collins, CO, Donald Jr. of Marengo, and his grandchildren Haley & Danny Schenk. Also, his sisters Rose Marie Majewski, Barbara (Ken) Bazar, brothers Ken and Charles (Heidi) Schenk, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosalie and William and his brother Eugene who passed away this August 3rd.
Being held at SACRED HEART CHURCH, 323 N TAYLOR, MARENGO, IL 60152: Visitation on Friday August 16, from 4 to 8pm and one hour before funeral mass. Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10am on August 17, 2019 with luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare, 527 W South Street, Woodstock, IL 60098 or Helping Paws, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019