Donald Walter Snopek
Donald Walter Snopek, of Des Plaines, passed away on February 27, 2019 to join his beloved wife of 41 years, the late Joan (nee Schuler) in heaven.
Don is survived by his three sons, Alan, Scott and Jerry; two grandchildren, Christopher and Lindsay; and one great-grandson, Nathan.
Don loved fishing and will always be remembered for his unique carvings, sage advice and colorful stories. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Memorial Visitation for Don will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with a service at 4:00pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated www.kidney.org/
Information: 847-394-2336
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019