Donald W. Truckenbrod



Born: June 30, 1931



Died: July 21, 2020



Donald Wayne Truckenbrod passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 to be with his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn.



He is survived by his children (Gayle (Steve) Stripling, Gary (Carol) Truckenbrod, Carol Kennedy, Karen (Jeff) Petersen, Scott (Kathy) Truckenbrod, brother, Kent (Diana) Truckenbrod and sister, Joyce Schmitt. Papa to Eric Kennedy, Niki Mayweather, Christy, Cody and Chad Stripling, Joey, Jeremy and Katie Truckenbrod, Alex, Evan and Tori Petersen, Kassidy, Colby, Shelby and Keeley Truckenbrod. Great grandfather to Maya and Kai Mayweather, Calista, Carson, Asher and Lily Stripling.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Lois Truckenbrod (Schmidt) and sister, Marilyn Claire.



Donald was born and raised in Mendota, IL and attended Northern Illinois University. After a short teaching career, Donald pursued his passion for law and attended Kent College of Law while raising five children. A deeply respected attorney in McHenry County for over 40 years Donald was a pillar of the community he served. Donald was the true measure of a man, a father, husband, and grandfather. He enjoyed telling stories, restoring old cars, trains, and had an infectious laugh that will be dearly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held next summer, 2021. Tribute donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.





