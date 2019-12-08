|
|
donna c. konopasek
Born: October 17, 1932; in Gary, IN
Died: December 1, 2019; in Naples, FL
Donna "Mike" Konopasek passed away 12/1/2019 at home in Naples, FL she was 87. Born October 17, 1932 in Gary Indiana to the Late William Cooley and Bertha (Renolett) Cooley she was the youngest and last surviving member of her 3 siblings.
Married to the late Edward F. Konopasek for over 50 years they are survived by 3 Children and 4 grandchildren Victoria Huck (Richard) grandson Jared Konopasek, Edward S Konopasek (Zerelda) grandchildren Edward W(Julia) and Courtney Konopasek and Deonne Posey (Jim) granddaughter Emily Konopasek, along with step-grandchildren, step- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of her life is being planned for January 18, 2020 in Naples, FL
In lieu of flowers please support Sue H. Duffern Memorial Serviceman's fund PO Box 153 Fox River Grove, IL 60021 Or Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 8, 2019