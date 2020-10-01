1/1
Donna Hecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Hecht

Born: March 7, 1948

Died: September 28, 2020

Donna Hecht, of Huntley, passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 72.

She was born March 7, 1948 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of the late Walter Randolf and Betty Jane (nee Steinecker) Altherr.

Donna was the loving wife for 50 years of Ed "Edgar" Hecht; beloved mother of Kelli (Christopher) Zientko, Ami (Michael) Nikolic and Christopher (Ashely) Hecht; cherished grandmother of Gavin and Travis Mueller, Samantha (Paul) Drakes, Alison Zientko, Christian Zientko, Desa Rose and Declan Nikolic and Grayson, Matthew and Benjamin Hecht; and loving sister of Patricia (Michael) Hobbs. Additionally, Donna will be dearly missed by her beloved basset hounds, Sherman T. Potter and Tinkerbell.

Throughout 25 years of teaching, Donna cherished helping numerous kids as Mrs. Hecht. She had a love for gardening and being outdoors. Above all, Donna dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved