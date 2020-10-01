Donna Hecht
Born: March 7, 1948
Died: September 28, 2020
Donna Hecht, of Huntley, passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 72.
She was born March 7, 1948 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of the late Walter Randolf and Betty Jane (nee Steinecker) Altherr.
Donna was the loving wife for 50 years of Ed "Edgar" Hecht; beloved mother of Kelli (Christopher) Zientko, Ami (Michael) Nikolic and Christopher (Ashely) Hecht; cherished grandmother of Gavin and Travis Mueller, Samantha (Paul) Drakes, Alison Zientko, Christian Zientko, Desa Rose and Declan Nikolic and Grayson, Matthew and Benjamin Hecht; and loving sister of Patricia (Michael) Hobbs. Additionally, Donna will be dearly missed by her beloved basset hounds, Sherman T. Potter and Tinkerbell.
Throughout 25 years of teaching, Donna cherished helping numerous kids as Mrs. Hecht. She had a love for gardening and being outdoors. Above all, Donna dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.
