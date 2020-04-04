|
|
Donna J. Schultz
Born: March 1, 1936; in Caledonia, IL
Died: April 2, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Donna J. Schultz, 84, of Harvard passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born March 1, 1936, in Caledonia, IL; to Donald A. and Lois B. (Gould) Suhr. Donna was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and making her delicious apple pies.
Donna married Ronald Schultz on February 11, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard, IL.
Survivors include her spouse Ron; children Robert (Tammy) Schultz, Ronald Schultz, Donald Schultz, and Lynette (Tyler) Streit; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and one brother Walter Suhr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Donald Suhr.
Services will be held privately for Donna's immediate family. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundermcfarlin.net.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020