Donna Jean Locher
Born: September 26, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 28, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Donna Jean Locher, of Spring Grove was born September 26, 1945 to Howard and Lillian Malley in Chicago, IL; She died August 28, 2020 in McHenry, IL.
Donna enjoyed playing games on her computer, playing board games, playing cards, reading on her Kindle, and swimming. She also loved spending time or talking with her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Donna is survived by her son, Richard Drabek (Chasity); daughter, Lori Drabek (Randy); grandson, Noah Drabek (Nichole); granddaughter Brook Weibenborn (Tobias); great-great granddaughters Aleeyah Drabek and Elianna Drabek; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk Locher; sister, Dolores (Lorie) Zimmer; mother, Lillian Malley; father, Howard Malley.
A memorial for Donna is will be determined at a later date.
