Donna Jean Locher
1945 - 2020
Donna Jean Locher

Born: September 26, 1945; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 28, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Donna Jean Locher, of Spring Grove was born September 26, 1945 to Howard and Lillian Malley in Chicago, IL; She died August 28, 2020 in McHenry, IL.

Donna enjoyed playing games on her computer, playing board games, playing cards, reading on her Kindle, and swimming. She also loved spending time or talking with her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.

Donna is survived by her son, Richard Drabek (Chasity); daughter, Lori Drabek (Randy); grandson, Noah Drabek (Nichole); granddaughter Brook Weibenborn (Tobias); great-great granddaughters Aleeyah Drabek and Elianna Drabek; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk Locher; sister, Dolores (Lorie) Zimmer; mother, Lillian Malley; father, Howard Malley.

A memorial for Donna is will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home. www.colonialmchenry.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 31, 2020
Richie and Lori, she will surely be missed. Donna was more like a sister than an aunt. We grew up together and so many memories were made. Love to both of you.
Linda Vukobratovich
Family
August 31, 2020
Lori, Richie and family, my heart is broken for the loss of such a beautiful woman. I will miss the long talks we had, the sharing of family memories. She loved with all her heart. May the beautiful memories you have of her give you comfort and peace. Love to all of you.
Loretta Casey
Family
