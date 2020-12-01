Donna Jean Rhoton
Born: April 11, 1940; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Donna Jean Rhoton, age 80, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 11, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Delphin and Mabel E. (Leiber) Kyllingstad.
She loved bowling, line dancing, and playing bingo. Donna loved to travel and spent the last 10 winters in one of her favorite spots, Mesa, Arizona.
Donna is survived by her daughter Laurie Rhoton, son Michael Rhoton, Sr., 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, and her special companion of 12 years Fred Dierker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 41 years Russell C. Rhoton, and her brother Delbert K. Kyllingstad.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory at 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL from 11-1:00 PM. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM with burial to follow.
In accordance with public gatherings restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and up to 10 people in at a time.
