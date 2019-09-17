|
Donna L. Iannelli
Donna L. Iannelli (White), 68, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio surrounded by her family.
She enjoyed being active in her church, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family, especially her 5 grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Nick Iannelli; her children, Nicholas J. Iannelli (Heather), Gina N. Iannelli Kaplan (Craig) and James L. Iannelli; her sister Debbie Kirker; her 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn, Alysa, Ava, Charlottte and Henry; and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life service will be held in Kentucky.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 17, 2019