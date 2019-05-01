Donna Mae Krueger



Born: June 28, 1932



Died: April 25, 2019



Donna Mae (Christoffersen) Krueger, 87, of Algonquin, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1932 in Portage, WI the daughter of John & Violet Tennyson Christoffersen. Donna graduated from Western College and taught school in Tampico, IL before joining District 300 in 1960, where she taught school for over 50 years before retiring. Donna had been a resident of Algonquin for many years, she loved traveling, shopping and music. She had been a member of the Congregational Church of Algonquin since 1978. She is survived by her step sons: Clifford (Paula) Krueger, Donald Krueger; 5 grandchildren: Katie, Kelly, Kurtis, Kevin & Lisa; great grandchildren: Jake, Paulina, Tylor and Trevor; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald C. Krueger to whom she was married on June 17, 1967 in Tampico at the First Methodist Church; brothers: Sonny and Harlan and a sister Mary Jane; daughter-in-law Vickie M. Kruger. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington St. Burial will follow in the Algonquin Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in her name to the church. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Northwest Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2019