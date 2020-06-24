Donna M. Sandberg
Born: March 21, 1938
Died: June 20, 2020
Donna M. Sandberg, a long-time resident of Crystal Lake and Cary, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. She was born in Crystal Lake, IL on March 21, 1938 to the late John and Helen (nee Schroeder) Koch.
In May 1956 she was united in marriage to Albert Sandberg, they celebrated 18 beautiful years until his passing in 1974. Donna and Albert were members of Cary Grove Jaycees. Donna was employed by A.A.L. Insurance Company for 20 years, where she worked as a secretary. Recently, Donna resided at The Citadel in Elgin, where she spent her time helping the residents, playing Bingo and attending various activities. She also enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Donna will be joyfully remembered by her loving children, Pamela (David) Rieke, Debby (Steve) Hansen and Kathy (Mark) Anderson; grandchildren, Bryan, Josh (Tina) and Elizabeth Rieke, Cori (Chris) Kmetz and Brittany (Brett) Dorr, Jacob (Tiffany) and Blane Anderson; great-grandchildren, Leah, Jaxon, Aubrey, Emily, Carter, Alexander and Noah; her sister, Carol Anderson. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Edward Anderson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship of Faith Church, 6120 Mason Hill Rd., McHenry, Illinois 60050.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.
For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.