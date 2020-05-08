Donna Mae Ann Ketchmark
1947 - 2020
Donna Mae Ann Ketchmark

Born: December 10, 1947; in Elgin, IL

Died: May 4, 2020; in Huntley, IL

Donna Mae Ann Ketchmark, 72, of Huntley passed away Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 10, 1947, in Elgin the daughter of Irvin and Helen (Kahl) Manke. On January 1, 1972, she married James Ketchmark in Huntley where they made a home for their two children. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, friend, and grandmother. She had the most altruistic heart and a bit of her mother's sense of humor. She cherished her time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, James; children, Jameson (Christine) Ketchmark, and Beth (Michael) Ryan-Ketchmark; grandchildren, Isaac & Elijah Ketchmark, Mila & Avery Ryan; brothers and sisters, Vernon (Joyce) Manke, Edward (Mary) Manke, and Marlene (Rick) Pump.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

Services are private.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. For information (847)669-5111 or online at James A. O'Connor Funeral Home



Published in Northwest Herald on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
1 entry
May 8, 2020
We were saddened to hear of the loss of Donna. Our family (The Drafalls) has many fond childhood memories of times spent with the Mankes as our families were good friends and our farms were adjoining on Rt. 47. Even after we moved our friendships continued including HHS, Trinity Lutheran Church, and summer jobs. Donna always had a ready smile and friendly welcoming spirit. Donna will be missed by many. Our condolences to the Ketchmark and Manke families, and loved ones.
Janet Allen
Friend
