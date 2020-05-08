We were saddened to hear of the loss of Donna. Our family (The Drafalls) has many fond childhood memories of times spent with the Mankes as our families were good friends and our farms were adjoining on Rt. 47. Even after we moved our friendships continued including HHS, Trinity Lutheran Church, and summer jobs. Donna always had a ready smile and friendly welcoming spirit. Donna will be missed by many. Our condolences to the Ketchmark and Manke families, and loved ones.

Janet Allen

Friend