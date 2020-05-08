Donna Mae Ann Ketchmark
Born: December 10, 1947; in Elgin, IL
Died: May 4, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Donna Mae Ann Ketchmark, 72, of Huntley passed away Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born December 10, 1947, in Elgin the daughter of Irvin and Helen (Kahl) Manke. On January 1, 1972, she married James Ketchmark in Huntley where they made a home for their two children. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, friend, and grandmother. She had the most altruistic heart and a bit of her mother's sense of humor. She cherished her time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, James; children, Jameson (Christine) Ketchmark, and Beth (Michael) Ryan-Ketchmark; grandchildren, Isaac & Elijah Ketchmark, Mila & Avery Ryan; brothers and sisters, Vernon (Joyce) Manke, Edward (Mary) Manke, and Marlene (Rick) Pump.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Services are private.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. For information (847)669-5111 or online at James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Published in Northwest Herald on May 8, 2020.