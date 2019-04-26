Donna H. Miller



Born: January 23, 1931



Died: April 24, 2019



Donna H. Miller, age 88 of Cary passed away April 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She was born January 23, 1931 in Wittenberg, WI, the daughter of Carl and Pearl Hanson.



Donna is survived by her children: Greg (Kathy) Miller, Julie (Jeff) Lilly, Todd (Kelly) Miller and Susan (Michael) Schuetz, her grandchildren: Rich, Tom, Tiffany, Natalie, Katrina, Matt, Nate, Angela, Andrew, Katherine and Elizabeth, her great granddaughter Kayla, her siblings: Roger (Mona) Hanson, Sylvia (Wally) Yount and Russell (Betty) Hanson, a daughter-in-law Crystal Miller as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Miller, a son Scott Miller and a grandson John Carl Lilly.



Donna was very active at Cary United Methodist Church where she taught pre-school, Sunday school and a member of the Women's Club and the Craft Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.



There will be a visitation for Donna on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Monday, April 29th at 10:30 AM at Cary United Methodist Church, 500 First St., Cary, burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park. Memorials would be appreciated to Cary United Methodist Church.



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary