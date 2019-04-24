Doreen Lee Peterson



Born: June 17, 1959; in in Lake Forest, IL



Died: April 22, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Doreen Lee Peterson, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 59. She was born June 17, 1959 in Lake Forest, the daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Dorband. Doreen loved spending time with family, rocking out to her music, family vacations up north, playing cards with friends, watching the Chicago Bears, and bowling, where she met her husband. Doreen and Douglas Peterson were married July 14, 1991 in Buffalo Grove. Doreen was employed with Follet School Solution as a Bid Specialist. Doreen was the loving wife of Doug; loving mother of Kyle Peterson of Des Moines, IA, Kelsey Peterson of Fairfax, VA, and Kody Peterson of Crystal Lake; beloved sister of Denise (Brian) Majewski of Palm Coast, FL, Len Dorband of Hainesville, IL and Dana Dorband of Muskego, WI; sister-in-law of Mel (Nan) Peterson of Riverside, CA, Dave Peterson of Poke City, IA, Kurt (Joan) Peterson of LaFarge, WI, Elaine (Jim) Haler of St. James, MN; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Kegger.



Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (R. 176) Crystal Lake.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Doreen's memory may be made to Yellow Brick Road Rescue & Sanctuary, 5300 S 108th St. #15-144, Hales Corners, WI 53130; or to the by visiting www.lung.org



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.